VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/2/2026

Friday, January 2, 2026

12:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with flu symptoms.

4:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial fire alarm on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Stateline Road in Tully Township for a subject not feeling well.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:08 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of vandalism.

7:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist Mercy Health EMS.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a subject having a reaction to medication.