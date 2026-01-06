Van Wert Police blotter 12/28/25-1/3/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 28 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, December 28 – a report of criminal trespassing was taken in the 400 block of S. Walnut St.

Sunday, December 28 – arrested Gavin McMichael on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Franklin St.

Sunday, December 28 – arrested Sharon Barnes for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of S. Walnut St.

Monday, December 29 – arrested Derek Eland for domestic violence in the 900 block of Southway St.

Tuesday, December 30 – criminal damaging was reported in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, December 30 – telephone harassment was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Tuesday, December 30 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, December 31 – a miscellaneous incident was reported for an incident in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Wednesday, December 31 – a welfare check was conducted in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, January 1 – officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Ervin Rd. for a report of a distraught male.

Thursday, January 1 – arrested Coyote E. Sharp for a traffic violation.

Thursday, January 1 – officers handled a domestic dispute in the 100 block of N. Market St.

Thursday, January 1 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, January 2 – a report was made in reference to trespassing at Homestead Living on Towne Center Blvd. Jahyra Alston of Dayton was arrested for menacing.

Friday, January 2 – vehicles were removed from a residence in the 500 block of N. Chestnut St. due to city ordinance violations.

Friday, January 2 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, January 2 – officers handled an unruly juvenlie incident in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Friday, January 2 – arrested Robert Johnson on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Saturday, January 3 – a report was made in reference to a trespassing issue in the 600 block of State St.

Saturday, January 3 – a parking violation was reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Saturday, January 3 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken for an incident that occurred in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, January 3 – a theft report was taken and a welfare check done in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.