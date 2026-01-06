VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/3/2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026

12:01 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire, Ohio City Fire, Decatur Fire, and Preble Fire from Adams County, Indiana, to a report of a residential structure fire on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township. Deputies and CERT were also on scene.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to the structure fire on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a rekindle.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Venedocia St. Mary’s Road in York Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

12:30 p.mm. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with side pain.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of suspicious activity.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle setting in the roadway.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for abandoning animals, a second degree misdemeanor. Gabriel Michael Jones, 18, of Pleasant Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sterling Road in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.