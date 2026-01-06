VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/4/2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026

12:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

4:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a subject with no feeling in their legs.

6:31 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:58 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a rekindling structure fire.

1:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with pain in the right arm.

4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject short of breath and lightheaded.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Garfield Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point and Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Whittington Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a subject not breathing.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious person.