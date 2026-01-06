VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/5/2026

Monday, January 5, 2026

6:50 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with flu symptoms.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Harrison Township for a report of a stray dog on the property.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to assist a resident.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Fletcher Cemetery in Willshire Township.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of loose dogs.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a male juvenile running along the roadway.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Cristopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a subject having a seizure.

11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of telecommunications harassment.