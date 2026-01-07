Spirit EMS offering paid EMT academy

VW independent staff/submitted information

GREENVILLE — Spirit Emergency Medical Services is once again investing in the future of emergency medical care by offering a paid Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification class beginning February 23. This accelerated, boot-camp–style course is designed to prepare motivated individuals for a rewarding career serving their communities in just six weeks.

Spirit EMS began offering EMT education programs in 2017 and has since helped dozens launch EMS careers, including 19 new EMTs successfully trained and nationally registered in the past year alone. Spirit EMS conducts its in-house EMT classes in partnership with Four County Career Center, with instruction led by Paramedics Josh Henry and Crystal Horne.

Spirit EMS Education Coordinator, Paramedic Scott Wolf, demonstrates proper setup of a LUCAS mechanical CPR device to AEMT Julie Oliver and Paramedics Will Gardam and Phoenix Waters as part of hands-on skill development during Spirit EMS training. Photo submitted

Classes run Monday through Friday in an intensive, hands-on learning environment. In addition to classroom instruction, students complete clinical experience both in the hospital setting and on Spirit EMS ambulances, ensuring real-world exposure and confidence upon graduation.

Spirit EMS owners Brian K. Hathaway and Aaron Guthrie have made education and workforce development a core priority for the organization, with a goal of offering at least four EMT classes each year. To make this opportunity accessible, Spirit EMS pays students while they complete training. Graduates who successfully obtain their National Registry EMT certification commit to a one-year employment agreement with Spirit EMS—helping sustain the paid training model while keeping skilled caregivers in local communities.

“This program changes lives,” said Spirit EMS President & CEO Brian K. Hathaway. “Not only are we strengthening the EMS workforce, but we’re providing people a pathway to a respected, meaningful, and stable career helping others.”

“At Spirit EMS, we believe in investing in people. When we train new EMTs, we aren’t just teaching skills—we’re building confidence, creating opportunity, and preparing compassionate professionals who will care for families in their greatest time of need,” Spirit EMS Vice President Aaron Gutherie added. “We are incredibly proud of the success of this program and the dedicated men and women who have come through it.”

Spirit EMS operates multiple EMS stations across western and northwestern Ohio, including Van Wert, and remains deeply invested in the communities it serves.

Applications are now open. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 2, and classes will begin on Monday, February 23.

Those interested may message Spirit EMS on Facebook with questions and can submit an application online at www.spiritmedicaltransport.com.