VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/6/2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to assist Grover Hill EMS for a subject not breathing in Paulding County.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies assisted a disabled motorist on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Weston A. Mills, 42, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a stray dog.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having issues with neighbors.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Possession of Drugs. Drew Alan Ducheney, 30, of York Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.