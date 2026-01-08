VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/7/2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Both units were northbound on Liberty Union Road just north of Fife Road. Unit one, a 1977 Ford F350 driven by Keith Wiseman of Van Wert was traveling between 35 and 45 miles per hour, turned on his turn signal to turn left into the driveway, and tapped the brakes a couple of times. He was turning into the driveway when another vehicle passed and struck him. Unit Two, a 2019 Honda Pilot driven by Andrea Klinger of Paulding County, stated the truck was traveling 35 to 40 miles per hour on the roadway. The truck slowed, and she attempted to pass, but it was turning into the driveway, and she struck it. Unit Two struck Unit One with the right side of her vehicle, and she hit the left front bumper. No injuries were reported.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence, a third degree felony. Shane E. Neuman, 42, of Panama, Florida, was released with a court date.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Paulding County Sheriff.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject having stroke symptoms.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

2:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was lethargic with an altered mental status.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a juvenile in the roadway.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of the vehicle.