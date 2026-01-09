VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/8/2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Ford Escape driven by Cheryl Winberg of Scott was westbound in the 300 block of S. Sherman St. and left the left side of the roadway to park in the driveway in front of the residence when it failed to stop before striking a 2020 Nissan Ultima, that was parked in the same driveway in front of the residence. No injuries were reported.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle losing debris on the roadway.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a utility truck partially in the roadway.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. Anthony Diaz, 23, of Defiance, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog being aggressive.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alexander Road in the Village of Willshire for a civil complaint.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a commercial alarm.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle being sideswiped by another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.