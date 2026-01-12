Van Wert Police blotter 1/4-1/10/26

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 4 – a report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. after a welfare check was conducted.

Sunday, January 4 – a report of criminal damaging was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, January 5 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 500 block of E. Main St. and the driver was issued a citation for a traffic offense.

Monday, January 5 – an assault report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, January 5 – officers handled a criminal damaging incident in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, January 5 – arrested James Jones for strangulation in the area of Main St. and Franklin St.

Tuesday, January 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Tuesday, January 6 – a taffic stop was conducted in the 200 block of W. Main St. and the driver was issued a citation for a traffic offense.

Tuesday, January 6 – officers took a report for a miscellaneous drug incident in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, January 6 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 500 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, January 7 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St. for an incident that occurred earlier in the week.

Wednesday, January 7 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken for an incident that occurred in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, January 7 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Crawford St. for a distraught male.

Thursday, January 8 – arrested Tyler A. Pessefall for domestic violence by threat after a welfare check in the 600 block of High St.

Thursday, January 8 – a vehicle was removed from the street in the 100 block of E. Main St. due to a parking violation.

Thursday, January 8 – a welfare check was conducted at the intersection of Jefferson St. and Bonnewitz Ave.

Friday, January 9 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, January 9 – a dispute was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, January 9 – a private property crash was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, January 10 – a report was made in reference to criminal damaging in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, January 10 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 600 block of N. Washington St.