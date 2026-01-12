VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/10/2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026

12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:50 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with an altered level of consciousness.

9:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of an abandoned dog.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of a missing person. The subject was later located.

11:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a scam.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officers while property was retrieved.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of trespassing.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 81 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on East Hoffman for a report of smoke in a residence.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Civil Contempt. April Rene Ladd, 44, of North Vine Street in Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.