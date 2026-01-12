VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/11/2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Zook Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

2:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible dispute.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers for a child exchange.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Paige Dunn of Hoaglin Township was traveling eastbound in the 17000 block of Convoy Road. She stated that a deer ran into the roadway in front of her and that she swerved to avoid striking it. Dunn’s car ran off the road and then struck a tree in the yard at 17893 Convoy Road.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:12 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Clearview Drive in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check a low utility line across the roadway.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township. No injuries were reported.

9:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a report of a possible electrical fire.

9:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Cristopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.