VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/9/2026

Friday, January 9, 2026

3:26 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Venedocia St. Mary’s Road in Jennings Township for a subject having a seizure.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township for a report of trespassing.

11:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

3:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

3:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a fire alarm.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.