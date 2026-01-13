Letter confirms sale of Willow Bend

VW independent staff

Rumors have been abound for some time and now it’s been confirmed – Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert is being sold.

In a letter to members, it was noted that after 30 years of ownership, Central Insurance has decided the property to Defiance-based KCC Investment Properties, The Compound, sometime early this year.

The letter, which was signed by Craig Bracken, Willow Bend Director of Facilities and Property Management, and Gary Cooper, The Compound, states The Compound brings a wealth of experience in managing a portfolio of golf courses: Auglaize Golf Club, Harvest Moon Golf Course, and Eagle Rock Golf Club, along with several restaurants: Sweetwater Chophouse, Fired Stone Tavern, The Winery at Harvest Moon, Forked Crick Brewery and The Crick Entertainment Center.

“We are committed to working closely with one another to ensure a smooth transition,” the letter said. We both share a commitment to the property and the community and will continue to build on the foundation Central established. We believe this transition will serve the best interests of Willow Bend and the community, ensuring it remains a place of connection and enjoyment for years to come.”

The sale price and other information about the transaction was not readily available.