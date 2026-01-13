VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/12/2026

Monday, January 12, 2026

3:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Township in reference to abandoned dogs.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of field damage caused by a vehicle leaving the roadway.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to check a report of a vehicle running.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a juvenile.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:21 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township who was feeling abnormal.