VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/12/2026
Monday, January 12, 2026
3:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.
12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.
2:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Township in reference to abandoned dogs.
2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.
3:41 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of field damage caused by a vehicle leaving the roadway.
5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to check a report of a vehicle running.
5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a juvenile.
7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:21 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township who was feeling abnormal.
POSTED: 01/13/26 at 8:13 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement