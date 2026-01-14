VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/13/2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

2:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:38 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Gavyn Joseph Lee Reichert, 19 of Wren, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.,

5:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of menacing at a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert.

11:24 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fourth Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Liberty Union Road in the City of Van Wert.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.