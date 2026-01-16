VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/14/2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a juvenile who had not reported to school.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Robert Haynes of Decatur was eastbound on Sheets Road. He went through a curve, lost control, and went off the right side of the roadway, struck a drop basin, rolled on its driver’s side, then came back down on its tires. No injuries were reported.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Stephanie Lawrence stopped behind another vehicle at the red light in front of 606 East Tully Street in the westbound lane. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Brittany Batten of Paulding was traveling westbound on East Tully Street when she attempted to stop, but rear-ended the Traverse, causing damage to its bumper and the front end of the Cruze. Both units were driven away from the scene. There were no reported injuries.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Alison Springer of Union Township was traveling eastbound near 851 E. Tully Street in Convoy and stopped in the roadway due to several cars ahead stopping in the roadway. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Aiden Mcomber of Union Township was traveling eastbound near 851 E. Tully Street in Convoy, attempted to stop, but rear-ended the Silverado, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. Both units were driven away from the scene. No injuries were reported.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Rissner of Rockford was traveling westbound on U.S. 224 near the roundabout and had trouble breaking due to the snow and slippery road. His vehicle crossed over to the opposite lane of travel to avoid a stopped vehicle. Rissner attempted to correct the vehicle back to his lane of travel and struck a traffic sign. The car sustained minor damage. no injuries were reported.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of fraud.