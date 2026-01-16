VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/15/2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026

6:18 a.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire, responded to an area of Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle that struck a utility pole, with the pole being down on the vehicle. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

9:31 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a subject having complications with a medical device.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Hanita Michelle Wayte, 22, of Delphos, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Delphos for a report of two loose dogs.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lehman Road in Washington Township for a report of telecommunications harassment.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Wren for an odor investigation.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a resident.