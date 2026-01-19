Van Wert Police blotter 1/11-1/17/26

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 11 – officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Walnut St. for a domestic dispute. Police spoke with a very distraught male and got him help.

Sunday, January 11 – a report was taken for criminal trespassing and a possible assault that occurred on Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, January 13 – arrested Danielle N. Johnson for failure to confine an animal for an incident in the 200 block of W. Fourth St.

Tuesday, January 13 – a counterfeit bill was collected in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, January 14 – the theft of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of E. Crawford St. It remains under investigation.

Wednesday, January 14 – officers handled a miscellaneous incident in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Wednesday, January 14 – officers forced entry into a residence in the 300 block of N. Walnut St. to help someone during a medical emergency.

Thursday, January 15 – police and EMS responded to a medical emergency in the 500 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, January 15 – officers handled a domestic violence incident in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Friday, January 16 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of S. Jefferson St. and a citation was issued to the driver.

Friday, January 16 – officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of N. Race St. in reference to a disorderly conduct incident. After an investigation, Sara Campbell and Michaela Campbell were both charged with disorderly conduct.

Friday, January 16 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Friday, January 16 – detained Amy Hart on an active warrant for her arrest. She was also charged with falsification in the 200 block of N. Lynn St.

Saturday, January 17 – a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was taken in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, January 17 – a report was made in reference to criminal damaging in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.