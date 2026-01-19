VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/16/2026

Friday, January 16, 2026

9:52 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Miami County, Ohio, for a probation violation. Dustin Sheets, 38, of Willshire, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire and EMS to a report of an injury accident on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a Violation of a protection order.

9:14 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence. Scarlett Delores Rivera, 32, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for domestic violence and assault, both first degree misdemeanors.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies arrested Amy Malissa Hart, 37, of Ohio City in the area of Main and Shannon Streets in the City of Van Wert. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. She also had an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear.