VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/17/2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026

1:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of juveniles being left in a vehicle.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hartsock Road in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and EMS to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of two vehicles in the ditch.

3:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Renee Tarlton of Scott was traveling north on Marsh Road near the U.S. 127 roundabout in Pleasant Township. She was following too closely to the vehicle ahead and failed to yield just before the roundabout and rear-ended a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Gene Watson of Defiance. Both vehicles sustained minor and no injuries were reported. Tarlton was cited for assured clear distance.

5:24 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.