VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/18/2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026

4:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

5:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject having a seizure.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jennings Township to stand by as peace officers for a child exchange.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a low-hanging utility line.