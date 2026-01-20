Delphos Police blotter 1/13-1/18/26

Delphos Police

On 1-13-2026 – officers responded to the 200 block of N. Main St. for a disturbance between a male and female. Upon arrival to the area officers found that the two subjects had left in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle with the male and female inside. While investigating the original call of an altercation, officers discovered that the female, Savanna Crisp, 22, of Delphos, had an active warrant out of Hardin County. Crisp was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.

On 1-13-2026 – officers were sent to the 600 block of Skinner St. to meet with a female who believed someone was in her garage. Officers checked the garage and did not locate anyone inside.

On 1-13-2026 – officers spoke with a male who reported that he believes his sister is in an abusive relationship. Officers spoke with the female and she denied being abused by her boyfriend. The female requested that her brother does not return to her residence.

On 1-14-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. to perform a well being check on a male after a mental health care counselor stated that the male could possibly harm himself.

On 1-14-2026 – officers assisted on U.S. 30 for a vehicle that slid off of the roadway into the median.

On 1-14-2026 – officers were sent to the 1700 block of Gressel Dr. to investigate a minor crash where a semi tractor-trailer struck a fire hydrant.

On 1-14-2026 – officers responded to the 200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report that an abandoned house was broken into.

On 1-15-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 900 block of Superior St, who reported that someone plowing his neighbors drive was pushing stones onto his property.

On 1-16-2026 – officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic crash on Elida Rd. at Lehman Rd. Elida Road was closed for approximately an hour and a half.

On 1-16-2026 – officers were sent to the 1000 block of N. Canal St. after receiving a complaint of a suspicious male in the area trying to sell items.

On 1-16-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 300 block of N. Washington St, who reported that several juveniles had thrown snowballs at his window and took off running. The juveniles were located and their parents were contacted.

On 1-17-2026 – officers were sent to the 400 block of S. Main St. for an ungovernable juvenile complaint.

On 1-17-2026 – officers received a complaint of someone shooting a stop sign with a pellet gun at the intersection of Erie and Wayne streets.

On 1-18-2026 – officers were sent to the 1300 block of Krieft St. for a domestic disturbance. No physical violence occurred and the parties separated.