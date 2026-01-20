VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/19/2026
Monday, January 19, 2026
1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a utility pole down.
4:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
8:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
8:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a semi-truck losing part of the load.
3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle in the field.
6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
6:51 p.m. – Deputies made a motorist assist from a disabled vehicle in Liberty Township to a residence in the Village of Ohio City.
8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
