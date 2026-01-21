VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/20/2026
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check an open line 911 call.
6:18 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject who fell.
10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.
11:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Sidle Road in Pleasant Township with information on suspicious activity.
12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Both Units were on the off-ramp from U.S. 30 East at U.S. 127. A 2019 Dodge Carvan driven by Jean Baptiste of Michigan failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a 2022 Ram 1500 driven by Jeffrey Dunaven of Michigan. Both units sustained minor damage and could be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported.
4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a dog.
