VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/20/2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:18 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject who fell.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Sidle Road in Pleasant Township with information on suspicious activity.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Both Units were on the off-ramp from U.S. 30 East at U.S. 127. A 2019 Dodge Carvan driven by Jean Baptiste of Michigan failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a 2022 Ram 1500 driven by Jeffrey Dunaven of Michigan. Both units sustained minor damage and could be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a dog.