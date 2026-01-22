VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/21/2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to retrieve property that was recovered.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Community Control Violation. Brandon Zuppardo, 38 of Van Wert, was transported to appear in court and was returned to the Auglaize County Jail.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ridge Township for a complaint of a missing dog.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a report of possible drug paraphernalia.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious person.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of menacing.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject along the road.