Churches encouraged to send info

VW independent staff

Should the approaching winter storm lead to the cancellation of church services on Sunday, churches in Van Wert County and the surrounding area are encouraged to send the cancellation information to the VW independent by emailing editor@thevwindependent.com. The information will be published on the News and Church pages. Please include the church name, times of services to be canceled and any other information, i.e. Sunday School, fellowship groups etc.