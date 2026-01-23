VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/22/2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026

7:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty with a medical device.

9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

10:30 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject not feeling well.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for Paulding County.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an unknown vehicle striking a light post.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject hitchhiking.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence.

5:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject who was lethargic.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a parked suspicious vehicle.

9:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.