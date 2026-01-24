Sunday church service cancellations

VW independent staff

Here are the local churches that have canceled Sunday services due to the approaching winter storm. Check back for updates. Local and area churches are welcome to send cancellation information to editor@thevwindependent.com. The information will be published free of charge on the News and Church pages.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Van Wert has canceled all activities and services scheduled for Sunday, January 25.

North Union Church in Van Wert has canceled Sunday’s services.