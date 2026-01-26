Delphos Police blotter 1/19/1/25/26

Delphos Police

On 1-19-2026 – officers responded to the 800 block of Skinner St. for a report of an assault. Officers met with a male who stated that he was assaulted by his neighbor after a brief argument.

On 1-20-2026 – officers performed a well being check on a juvenile who made statements wishing to harm himself.

On 1-20-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported that her child is being harassed repeatedly by former schoolmates.

On 1-20-2026 – officers spoke with a representative from children’s services who reported possible past sexual abuse of a minor while living in Delphos. The incident is being investigated by the detective bureau.

On 1-20-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of E. 5th St. to investigate a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a passenger car.

On 1-21-2026 – officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Canal St. for a report of a missing juvenile. Officers gathered information for the missing juvenile, but she returned home a short time later.

On 1-22-2026 – officers responded to the 900 block of N. Jefferson St. for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a female who stated that she and her partner had a verbal altercation and she wished to leave the residence. The female requested a standby while she gathered her belongings.

On 1-22-2026 – officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of Elida Rd. to investigate an alarm activation.

On 1-22-2026 – officers were sent to the 1100 block of Carolyn Dr. to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

On 1-22-2026 – officers were asked to check a residence in the 100 block of E. 12th St. after the resident there heard someone banging on the doors and sides of his residence.

On 1-22-2026 – an officer on patrol observed a dog running at large on W. Clime St. The owner, who has previous violations for the same, was located and issued a summons for the dog running at large violation.

On 1-23-2026 – a female came to the police department to report an attempted theft. The female stated that she wrote a check and sent it to a business. The check was intercepted by an unknown suspect and altered. The bank identified the fraudulent check before any money was taken out of the account.

On 1-23-2026 – a female came to the police department to report that her son was assaulted by his father while staying at his father’s residence in Delphos.

On 1-23-2026 – officers were sent to the 400 block of S. Main St. for an ungovernable juvenile complaint.

On 1-24-2026 – officers were dispatched to look for a vehicle that was reported to be operating in a reckless manner. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the driving violations, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Luke Vonderwell, 50 of Delphos, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

On 1-24-2026 – officers were sent to the 300 block of W. 1st St. after receiving a report of a male walking in the area who was possibly intoxicated.

On 1-25-2026 – officers received a call from a female who stated that her friend text her and told her she was assaulted. Officers responded to the address provided and met with the female. She denied being assaulted and did not need police assistance.

On 1-25-2026 – officers were contacted by a male requesting a well being check on an elderly female on Dewey St. Officers responded and observed the female lying on the floor requesting assistance. Officers made entry and assisted the female until Delphos Fire and Rescue arrived.

On 1-25-2026 – officers spoke with the owner of a business in the 1400 block of N. Main St. The business owner reported having video surveillance of a theft taking place on his property. The incident remains under investigation.