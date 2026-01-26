VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/23/2026

Friday, January 23, 2026

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:24 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

1:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with upper right quadrant pain.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Bellis in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of menacing.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a loose dog.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in distress.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for an unruly juvenile.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

6:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a dog.

7:13 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a medical alarm.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a citizen about a complaint of telecommunications fraud.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hamilton Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a dog.