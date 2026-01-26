VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/24/2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026

7:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a person who may have been in distress.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Second Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:00 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire Departments to an odor investigation on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township.

6:06 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject with a knee injury.

9:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a gas odor investigation.

9:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an unruly juvenile.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.