VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/25/2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026

1:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brittsan Road in Harrison Township to assist a resident.

4:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

7:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

9:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty with a medical device.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers for a child exchange.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a resident.

1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject with stroke symptoms.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:18 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:28 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject involved in a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident.