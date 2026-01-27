VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/26/2026

1:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a utility line sparking.

10:42 am. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers for a child exchange.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Ridge Township for a subject with possible frostbite injury.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of trespassing.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a vehicle in the yard.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject in crisis. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.