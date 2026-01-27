VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/26/2026
Monday, January 26, 2026
1:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
5:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a utility line sparking.
10:42 am. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers for a child exchange.
11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse.
2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Ridge Township for a subject with possible frostbite injury.
2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of trespassing.
5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.
5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a vehicle in the yard.
5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.
9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject in crisis. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.
