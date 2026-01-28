Race to be held for county auditor

VW independent staff

There will be a Republican primary run-off for Van Wert County Auditor.

Records from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show incumbent Jami Bradford has filed petitions to appear on the May 5 primary election. She’s being challenged by Arica Wermer, a deputy auditor with the City of Van Wert.

So far, just one other primary race is on the May ballot. As previously reported by the VW independent, Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger and Van Wert City Law Director John Hatcher have filed petitions to seek the GOP nod for Juvenile/Probate Court judge (see story here).

The filing deadline is next Wednesday, February 4.