VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/27/2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

4:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Snyder Road in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a dog.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a report of vehicle damage.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2024 GMC Sierra driven by Darrell Braun of Spencerville was traveling southbound on Ohio 66. A 2015 Chevy Malibu driven by Hamza Abdullah of Lima was also traveling southbound on Ohio 66 near the intersection of Pohlman Road. Abdullah stopped to turn left onto Polhman Road. Braun applied his brakes but began to slide and was unable to stop, Abdullah’s car. No Injuries were reported.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle driving in the field.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an injured dog.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No additional information is available currently. Units were assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a protection order violation.