VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/28/2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

4:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

5:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to assist Scott EMS in Paulding County for a subject with stroke symptoms.

6:18 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Nanette Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

6:37 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth degree felony. Eric Edwin Orndorff, 42, of Findlay, appeared in court and was returned to the Putnam County Jail.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle in the ditch.

10:19 a..m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious person.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of three loose dogs.

1:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with severe side pain.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Bethany Ann Wreath, 36, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check the welfare of a resident.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a semi-truck with a tire fire.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a complaint of fraud.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rosalie Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a civil complaint involving child custody.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint involving a driveway with shared access.

10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township involving a complaint of plowed snow.

11:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.