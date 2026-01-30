VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/29/2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026

1:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Ford F150 driven by Amanda Ladd of Van Wert was southbound on John Brown Road when it drove off the right side of the road and struck the stop sign at Old Tile Factory Road. She was cited for failure to control and driving under FRA. No injuries were reported.

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nelson Foster of Paulding was northbound on U.S. 127. A 2024 Freightliner driven by Kyle Ertel of Fort Wayne was eastbound on Elm Sugar Road and at the stop sign, then proceeded through the intersection and was struck on the right side of the truck by Foster’s car. No injuries were reported.

11:31 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Mendon for a complaint of harassment that had taken place on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a resident.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a semi-truck with a flat tire.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Franklin Street near Main Street in the Village of Convoy. It was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Shawn Marlow Buckner, 49 of Convoy, had an active warrant issued from Tennessee for a parole violation. Buckner was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Center Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of juveniles.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a commercial alarm.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.