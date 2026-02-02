VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/30/2026

Friday, January 30, 2026

4:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

1:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty with a medical device.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of juveniles being left alone at a bus stop.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a report of theft from a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

11:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.