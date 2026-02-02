VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/31/2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026

3:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Reservoir in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:18 a.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joseph Allen Place Junior of Van Wert was southbound in the 4000 block of U.S. 127. He crossed the center line, turned sideways, and slid into a snow-covered ditch, where the vehicle came to a rest facing the roadway and on its passenger side. The driver denied EMS. The driver consented to sobriety tests and failed, leading to his arrest. The vehicle was pulled out of the ditch by Hauge Towing, which transported it to their lot. Photos were taken. There was heavy damage to the vehicle’s passenger side. A driving under the influence charge was filed against Place.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hall Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

12:49 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Central in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers for a child exchange.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Bellis in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a vehicle struck in a snow drift.

3:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a juvenile being unruly.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to contact residents for the Van Wert Police Department.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.