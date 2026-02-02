VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/1/2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026

7:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of threats.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a parking complaint.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:50 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject feeling dizzy.

9:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of a smoke inside the garage.

10:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Central Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.