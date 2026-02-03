Van Wert Police blotter 1/25-1/31/26

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 25 – arrested Noah Alan Smith for domestic violence.

Sunday, January 25 – a report was made in reference to a wallet being stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Sunday, January 25 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 200 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, January 25 – a report of criminal trespassing was taken in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, January 25 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Monday, January 26 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 100 block of Keplar St.

Monday, January 26 – a report was made in reference to fraud.

Monday, January 26 – domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Monday, January 26 – a report of criminal damaging was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, January 27 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 100 block of N. Wayne St.

Tuesday, January 27 – an unwanted person was reported in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Tuesday, January 27 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, January 28 – officers handled a report for a miscellaneous incident in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.

Wednesday, January 28 – a junk vehicle was removed from the 800 block of State St.

Thursday, January 29 – a burglary was reported in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Thursday, January 29 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1000 block of Hospital Drive.

Thursday, January 29 – a vehicle was towed from the 600 block of State St. due to a parking violation.

Thursday, January 29 – a trespassing report was taken in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, January 29 – arrested Zachary Smith in the 100 block of N. Harrison St. for domestic violence.

Friday, January 30 – menacing was reported at the Van Wert Police Department.

Saturday, January 31 – arrested Mariano Perez Vazquez, 28, for OVI, driving without a valid license and failure to control.

Saturday, January 31 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of S. Wayne St.