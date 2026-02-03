VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/2/2026

Monday, February 2, 2026

10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a dog.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of fraud.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Adult Parole Officer.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Derek B. Eland, 33, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a property line dispute.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile returned home.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious vehicles.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.