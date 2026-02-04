VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/3/2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

2:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Two parked vehicles were damaged by a vehicle with an unknown driver.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a vehicle in the ditch.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a loose dog.

11:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a civil dispute.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of explicit images being transmitted to a juvenile.

6:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid on Ohio 707 in Mercer County for a report of a structure fire.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.