VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/3/2026
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
2:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Two parked vehicles were damaged by a vehicle with an unknown driver.
9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.
10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a vehicle in the ditch.
10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a loose dog.
11:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.
1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a civil dispute.
6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of explicit images being transmitted to a juvenile.
6:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid on Ohio 707 in Mercer County for a report of a structure fire.
8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.
9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.
