VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/4/2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2023 Freightliner driven by Emily Hammond of Van Wert was backing from Mendon Road into a private lot and struck a parked vehicle. No Injuries were reported.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and Delphos Fire, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist the Allen County Dog Warden.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township for a report of dumped trash.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Banner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of theft.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.