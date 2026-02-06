VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/5/2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026

4:03 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject in a parked vehicle.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Vine Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident of Defiance County for a complaint of telecommunications harassment involving a subject from Van Wert County.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Zachary A. Smith, 27, of Liberty Township, charged with domestic violence, a fourth degree felony; Terrance J. Landwehr, 27, of Van Wert, charged with domestic violence, a third degree felony; Dustin Ryan Adkins, 24, unknown address, charged with strangulation, a third degree felony; Derek B. Eland, 33, of Van Wert, charged with domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. They are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road, Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a subject with flu symptoms.

5:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject who passed out.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault, a second degree felony. Devin Couch, 21, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.