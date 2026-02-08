Church hosting Valentine’s Day dinner

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Methodist Church’s Valentine’s Day Dinner will be helf from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday February 15, in the church fellowship hall. The menu is, choice of baked steak or pork loin, potato, salads, homemade desserts and drink. A freewill offering will be accepted with proceeds going to the roof replacement fund. The church is located at the corner of North Main St. and Sycamore St. in Convoy. Carryouts will be available and the building is handicap accessible at the north door.