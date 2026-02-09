Van Wert Police blotter 2/1-2/7/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 1 – arrested Derek Eland for domestic violence in the 900 block of Southway St.

Monday, February 2 – handled a criminal mischief report for an incident that occurred in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, February 2 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, February 3 – a theft was reported in the 100 block of Idlewood Drive.

Tuesday, February 3 – an officer took a report for fraud in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, February 4 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, February 4 – domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of N. Vine St.

Wednesday, February 4 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of E. First St.

Thursday, February 5 – a criminal damaging, assault and strangulation report was taken for an incident that occurred in the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, February 5 – a report was taken for telecommunications harassment in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, February 5 – a dispute occurred in the 300 block of S. Wayne St.

Thursday, February 5 – arrested Devin Couch on W. Third St. near Jefferson St. on an outstanding warrant for felonious assault. The traffic stop also resulted in the discovery of possible illicit drugs.

Friday, February 6 – an arrest was made on an outstanding warrant in the 300 block of Maple Ave.

Friday, February 6 – arrested Joel Lee Crawford, 37, of Van Wert on an outstanding felony warrant on E. Third St. near N. Walnut St.

Saturday, February 7 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Vancrest.

Saturday, February 7 – arrested Paige E. Dunn, 20, for underage consumption after a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Saturday, February 7 – charged Olivia Hanson and Beverly Boyd with disorderly conduct by fighting in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.