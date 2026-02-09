VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/6/2026

Friday, February 6, 2026

3:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:38 a.m – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was dehydrated.

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Union Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject who fell outside.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for burglary, a first degree felony. Joel Lee Crawford, 37, of Pleasant Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in the Village of Venedocia for a report of menacing.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a dog.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

9:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen level and chest congestion.

9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.