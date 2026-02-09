VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/6/2026
Friday, February 6, 2026
3:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.
5:38 a.m – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.
6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
7:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was dehydrated.
7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Union Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.
10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.
11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.
1:18 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject who fell outside.
3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.
5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
5:25 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for burglary, a first degree felony. Joel Lee Crawford, 37, of Pleasant Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.
6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in the Village of Venedocia for a report of menacing.
7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a dog.
8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
9:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen level and chest congestion.
9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
