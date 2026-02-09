VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/7/2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026

12:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

5:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

6:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on McCleery Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

8:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject reported as being lethargic.

12:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a report of harassment.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

11:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.